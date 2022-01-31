Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 73,000 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) by 1,460.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $62,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in AppLovin by 7.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $271,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Andrew Karam sold 29,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $2,931,090.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Elena Arutunian sold 100,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $8,051,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,939,193 shares of company stock valued at $727,241,023 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APP stock opened at $60.89 on Monday. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.29 and its 200-day moving average is $80.87.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

