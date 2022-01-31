Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $5.78 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $1,825,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,472,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 555,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,679,000 after buying an additional 35,017 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $208.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.98 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $88.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Morgan Stanley lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.05.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total value of $25,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,271. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

