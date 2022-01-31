Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $5.79 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTWO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,799,000 after purchasing an additional 789,344 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,386,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,341,000 after purchasing an additional 718,815 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,721,000 after purchasing an additional 104,254 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 850,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,230,000 after purchasing an additional 45,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 145.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 815,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,453,000 after purchasing an additional 482,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $78.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.36. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $75.86 and a 52-week high of $98.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

