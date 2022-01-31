Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $6.09 Million in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,090,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,204,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,116,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,780,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SONY opened at $106.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

