Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 5,088 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Qorvo by 4.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 7.3% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 5.1% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $129.46 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

