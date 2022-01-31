Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 65,889 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 122.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,889 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 155,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,022,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 514.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 303,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,580,000 after acquiring an additional 253,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 108,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EZU opened at $46.60 on Monday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average is $49.46.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.