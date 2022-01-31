Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 6,621 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7,108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 241,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,776,000 after acquiring an additional 238,132 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,680,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,795,000 after purchasing an additional 798,708 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:QSR opened at $54.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.67. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $71.12.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $265,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on QSR. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.09.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

