Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Pentair worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pentair by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Pentair by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Pentair by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Pentair by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

PNR opened at $63.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.49. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNR. Loop Capital began coverage on Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

