Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 48,707 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,707 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $27,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $26,327.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,469 shares of company stock worth $79,567 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $30.50 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $34.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

