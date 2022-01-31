Rocket Vault Price Hits $0.0651 (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00051365 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,732.98 or 0.07093315 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,471.94 or 0.99852133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00052702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00055661 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006851 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

