Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.12% of Rockwell Automation worth $39,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Amundi bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,601,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 520,144 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,295,000 after buying an additional 207,458 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,884,000 after acquiring an additional 190,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 169.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 289,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,674,000 after purchasing an additional 181,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total value of $200,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

ROK stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $283.29. 4,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,183. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.13 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.31.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

