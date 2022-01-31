Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 415 Price Target at Barclays

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 415 target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ROG has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 465 target price on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 390 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 435 target price on Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 target price on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 392.92.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.