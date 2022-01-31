Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Gap Up to $6.68

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.68, but opened at $7.20. Roivant Sciences shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 166 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROIV. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.