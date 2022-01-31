Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.24

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 317835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$27.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38.

About Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR)

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

