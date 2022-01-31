ROOBEE Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.27 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $7.95 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012998 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.25 or 0.00273923 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000442 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

