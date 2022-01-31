Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,593 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Ross Stores worth $40,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,655 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 66.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 177,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after acquiring an additional 71,353 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.92.

ROST opened at $95.77 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.55 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.34. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

