Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.34

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 442180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50.

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of helium properties. It holds approximately 400,000 hectares of prospective helium lands in southern Saskatchewan, Canada. Royal Helium Ltd. is based in Saskatoon, Canada.

