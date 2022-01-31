Rubric Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 0.21% of Jackson Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Jackson Financial news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers purchased 38,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 6,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NYSE:JXN opened at $37.75 on Monday. Jackson Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.38.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%.

JXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

