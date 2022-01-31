Rubric Capital Management LP Has $20.75 Million Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Rubric Capital Management LP lessened its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,183 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 0.29% of OneMain worth $20,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in OneMain during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 43.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in OneMain during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 153.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.85.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMF opened at $50.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.84 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.95.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

