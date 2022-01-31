Rubric Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI)

Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,486,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,030,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 14.71% of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,475,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,475,000.

Shares of XPDI opened at $9.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $14.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XPDI shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

