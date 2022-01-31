Ruler Protocol (RULER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $609.00

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00050366 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.30 or 0.06970699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,395.52 or 0.99930328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00051928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00055371 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

