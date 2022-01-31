Rupee Market Cap Hits $33,921.31 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 41.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupee has a total market cap of $33,921.31 and approximately $8.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00030570 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

