RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the December 31st total of 67,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of RYB stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,442. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01. RYB Education has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $5.91. The company has a market cap of $48.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.88.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. RYB Education had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of RYB Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RYB Education by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of RYB Education by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 22,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of kindergarten and play-and-learn center services through its subsidiaries. The firm also licenses its separately developed courses and sell educational products. It operates through the following segments: PRC Kindergartens; PRC Play-and-Learn Centers; Singapore Kindergartens, Student Care Centers and Others; and Others.

