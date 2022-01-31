Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Stock Position Decreased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,321,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,658 shares during the period. Ryman Hospitality Properties makes up 1.0% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 2.40% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $110,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 72.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 232,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after acquiring an additional 97,829 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 483,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after buying an additional 21,159 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 455,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,160,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 37,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

NYSE RHP traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $84.25. 1,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,437. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $96.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.89.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.