Ryo Currency Price Tops $0.0391 on Major Exchanges (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0391 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $1,489.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,464.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.16 or 0.06962678 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.96 or 0.00285882 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.09 or 0.00735977 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00010675 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00009596 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00066327 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.08 or 0.00374579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00236920 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

