RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 919176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market cap of C$11.29 million and a PE ratio of -1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.36.

RYU Apparel Company Profile (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women in Canada and the United States. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance and lifestyle of athletically minded individuals.

