Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Upgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 231 ($3.12) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 202 ($2.73). Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.44) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.44) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 256 ($3.45) to GBX 268 ($3.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 263.80 ($3.56).

LON SBRE opened at GBX 224.50 ($3.03) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £561.25 million and a P/E ratio of 16.04. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 173.20 ($2.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 276 ($3.72). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 189.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.51.

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Ian Edward Clark acquired 37,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of £69,648.15 ($93,966.74).

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

