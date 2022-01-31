SAFE DEAL (SFD) Trading 14.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.27 or 0.00005941 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and $361,979.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00050223 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,673.51 or 0.06987041 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,252.97 or 0.99971524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00052204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00055626 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006771 BTC.

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,494,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,219,904 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

