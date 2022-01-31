Safe Haven (SHA) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $12.67 million and approximately $872,961.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

