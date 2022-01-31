SafeBlast Trading Down 18.7% This Week (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $848,642.63 and $128,765.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,528.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.21 or 0.00745450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.08 or 0.00238977 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00024248 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.