Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Stock Holdings Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,184,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.58% of Safety Insurance Group worth $173,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAFT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

SAFT opened at $81.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.60 and a 200-day moving average of $80.26. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.75 and a 52-week high of $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $213.71 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

