Safex Token Market Cap Hits $7.16 Million (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, Safex Token has traded 49% higher against the US dollar. One Safex Token coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safex Token has a total market cap of $7.16 million and $2,730.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $147,232.75 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000485 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token (SFT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

