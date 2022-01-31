SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Sees Large Volume Increase

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 72,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,097,753 shares.The stock last traded at $37.58 and had previously closed at $36.45.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -59.75 and a beta of 1.79.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $1,161,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $519,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,899 shares of company stock worth $3,433,642. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,181,000 after buying an additional 81,166 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,924,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,420,000 after acquiring an additional 100,462 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,255,000 after buying an additional 58,590 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,799,000 after purchasing an additional 203,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 23.6% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,814,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,650,000 after purchasing an additional 345,956 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

