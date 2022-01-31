Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Short Interest Update

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saipem has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SAPMY traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.05. 2,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,553. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52. Saipem has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $6.47.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

