Samoyedcoin (SAMO) Price Reaches $0.0235

Samoyedcoin (CURRENCY:SAMO) traded down 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Samoyedcoin has a total market cap of $75.81 million and $6.60 million worth of Samoyedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Samoyedcoin has traded up 86.7% against the dollar. One Samoyedcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Samoyedcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00047582 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.63 or 0.06800333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,078.10 or 1.00111133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00051658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00052611 BTC.

Samoyedcoin Coin Profile

Samoyedcoin’s total supply is 7,748,697,429 coins and its circulating supply is 3,232,946,643 coins. Samoyedcoin’s official Twitter account is @samoyedcoin . The Reddit community for Samoyedcoin is https://reddit.com/r/SamoyedCoin

Samoyedcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Samoyedcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Samoyedcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Samoyedcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Samoyedcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Samoyedcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.