Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Stake Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,023 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,850,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,807,000 after buying an additional 192,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,328,000 after buying an additional 177,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,514,000 after buying an additional 32,075 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 615,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,159,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $127,663.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $46.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $52.04.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.10). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

