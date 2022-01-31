Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7-1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

Shares of SANM traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.82. 1,101,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. Sanmina’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

SANM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sanmina from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter worth $253,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sanmina by 1,708.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 67,812 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sanmina by 20.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sanmina by 36.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 159,047 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

