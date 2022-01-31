Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Major Shareholder Santander S.A. Banco Purchases 14,184,414 Shares

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) major shareholder Santander S.A. Banco acquired 14,184,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $588,653,181.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $41.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.64. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.01. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $42.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.75%.

SC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Santander Consumer USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

