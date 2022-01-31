Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $21.52

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.52, but opened at $22.31. Sasol shares last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 8,550 shares trading hands.

SSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Sasol by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 298,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

