Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 102,313 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,313 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.42% of Kemper worth $60,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 71.3% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,863,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,570 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 67.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,322,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,360,000 after acquiring an additional 533,964 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kemper by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,377,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,710,000 after acquiring an additional 194,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kemper by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,994,000 after acquiring an additional 188,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kemper during the third quarter worth about $10,925,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $59.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 0.71. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $83.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 106.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on KMPR. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In other Kemper news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce bought 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $28,855.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

