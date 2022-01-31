Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 170,374 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 290.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,962 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,374 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.14% of Fortinet worth $66,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Fortinet by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $282.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $321.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 84.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.21 and a 12-month high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,007 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $435.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.73.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.