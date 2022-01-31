Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,009,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,631 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.80% of Ormat Technologies worth $67,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 19.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 38.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 9.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 10,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORA stock opened at $65.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.77 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.73.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

In other news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $169,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $536,575. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ORA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

