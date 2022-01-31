Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 369,102 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,811,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 369,102 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.14% of Manulife Financial worth $68,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 41.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 36.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $20.47 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

A number of research firms have commented on MFC. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

