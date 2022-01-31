Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,847 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.32% of Extra Space Storage worth $72,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,793 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.44.

NYSE:EXR opened at $196.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.38 and a 200 day moving average of $191.31. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.54 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

