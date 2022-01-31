Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Boosted by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,075 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 5.8% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $126,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $105.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.80. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $114.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.