Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Shares Bought by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,678 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCOA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the second quarter worth about $4,316,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the second quarter worth about $488,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 97.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 28,271 shares during the period. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 20.0% during the second quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Scion Tech Growth I stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. Scion Tech Growth I has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

