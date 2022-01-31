Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Trading Down 3.5%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s share price fell 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.11. 11,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 941,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STNG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.72.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $796.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.