Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Columbus McKinnon Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.79. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CMCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Shares of CMCO opened at $43.07 on Monday. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.85.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,120,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,157,000 after acquiring an additional 27,949 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 36.7% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 40,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 59.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,523,000 after acquiring an additional 398,283 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 621.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,278,000 after buying an additional 772,739 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $403,475.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $400,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888 over the last three months. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

