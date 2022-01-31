Secret Hits Market Capitalization of $814.69 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for $5.44 or 0.00014134 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. Secret has a market cap of $814.69 million and $19.22 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.31 or 0.00245141 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007078 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000760 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00020920 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

