SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,324.70 ($17.81).

SGRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,445 ($19.43) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($18.15) to GBX 1,600 ($21.51) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEGRO to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,310 ($17.61) to GBX 1,450 ($19.49) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.17) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,385 ($18.62) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get SEGRO alerts:

Shares of LON SGRO traded up GBX 24 ($0.32) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,302 ($17.50). The company had a trading volume of 2,567,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,871. SEGRO has a 1-year low of GBX 869.80 ($11.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,508 ($20.27). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,365.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,293.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.16.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.